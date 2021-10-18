Man shot and killed during reported domestic disturbance, police say

HOUSTON – A man was shot and killed by one of his apparent relatives at a home during a reported domestic disturbance, police say.

The incident happened at the 6200 block of Conley Street near Old Spanish Trail in the South Loop area at around 1 p.m.

Police say that paramedics are on the scene and are performing CPR on the victim. It was unclear if the victim was found unresponsive upon arrival, and no word was given on the victim’s condition.

No other injuries were reported.

This is a developing story, please check back on the updates.