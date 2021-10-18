Clear icon
Firefighters battling apartment fire in southeast Houston

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

Firefighters are on the scene at an apartment complex battling a fire.
HOUSTON – Firefighters are responding to an apartment fire Monday morning.

The Houston Fire Department fire is responding to the the Cabo San Lucas Apartments at 10900 block of Gulf Freeway in southeast Houston.

HFD said they are performing an offensive attack at the apartments.

One person is being treated for smoke inhalation on the scene, according to HFD.

It is unknown how many buildings have been damaged, or how many residents have been displaced.

This is a developing story, please check back for details.

