Early voting begins in Texas: Here is what you need to know

HOUSTON – Get ready to make your voice heard as early voting begins Monday.

Texas voters can now weigh in on potential changes to the state’s Constitution regarding religious services, eligibility requirements for judges, county infrastructure and more.

Election Day is Nov. 2. Click here for a breakdown of each proposed amendment.

The early voting hours of operation will be as follows:

Monday, Oct. 18 - Saturday, Oct. 23, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 24, 12 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 25 - Wednesday, Oct. 27, 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 28, 7 a.m. - 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Not sure where to cast your ballot? Harris County has provided a list of early voting locations.

Voters can also log on to harrisvotes.com to view your sample ballot.

A registered voter in the state of Texas may qualify to vote a limited ballot at the main early voting site during the early voting period in a federal and state election.

The 24-hour voting locations are expected to be announced soon. For frequently asked questions on voting, click here.