Man known as ‘Uncle Al’ sentenced to life in prison for child sex crimes, Harris County Dist. Attorney says

Alfredo Lee Johnson, 43, was convicted by a jury of continuous sexual assault of a child for repeatedly molesting a girl who was younger than 14.

A Houston man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for sex crimes against four children including those he knew from church, according to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

Alfredo Lee Johnson, 43, was convicted by a jury of continuous sexual assault of a child for repeatedly molesting a girl who was younger than 14.

Johnson - who was reportedly known as “Uncle Al” - received the maximum sentence.

“He groomed, molested and raped these girls, and then he threatened their lives if they spoke out,” Harris County D.A. Kim Ogg said. “He deserves to spend the rest of his life behind bars.”

In a news release issued by the Harris County D.A.s office, testimony at the trial revealed Johnson’s behavior went from inappropriate touching to sexual assault between 2013 and 2016.

According to the release, jurors heard during the trial that “Uncle Al” sometimes supervised the children of family friends and people from his church.

Ad

“Without support, children are likely to recant in order to survive the situation they find themselves in,” said Mary Grace Bullard, Harris County Asst. Dist. Attorney. “The first victim only felt safe to tell what happened to her after multiple other victims had outcries, because she knew she’d be believed and felt supported by the person she told.”

Bullard prosecuted the case with ADA Jana Oswald. Both Bullard and Oswald work in the District Attorney’s Crimes Against Children Division