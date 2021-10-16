Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

Have you seen Ferzen? Houston police searching for 8-year-old boy who went missing after going outside to play

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Associate Producer

Tags: Ferzen Espinel, Houston, missing
Ferzen Espinel
Ferzen Espinel (HPD)

HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for an eight-year-old boy who went missing Friday evening.

Ferzen Espinel was last seen at around 5 p.m. Friday leaving his home in the 300 block of Benmar Drive to play outside.

Ferzen came from school, changed out of his school clothing and and went outside to play, police said.

Ferzen is 4′7′' and weighs around 50 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on Ferzen’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at (832) 394-1840.

