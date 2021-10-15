Thieves steal more than 20K worth of equipment from Houston wedding photographer

HOUSTON – A Houston wedding photographer and videographer says thieves stole more than $20,000 worth of equipment from his car.

It happened Monday night in the parking lot of Buffalo Wild Wings on Wesleyan Street.

Gaurav Hariyani says he finished up a wedding shoot and grabbed a bite to eat with friends. When he came out to his car, the window was shattered.

“It was definitely a heartbreaking moment for me,” Hariyani said.

Gaurav Hariyani says he must start from scratch by rebuilding his inventory so he can get back to what he loves doing best and helping people remember special moments in their lives.

Inside Hariyani’s car was over $20,000 worth equipment and a brand-new camera that he worked hard to get.

“I had a big camera called A1 that I just brought three months ago. It’s a $7,000 camera. I had a Sigma lens with it, it was $2,470. I had a Cannon Mark 4 it’s about $3,000 dollars,” he said.

Several other items that Hariyani used for his wedding business were also stolen. He’s hoping police can use nearby security cameras that may have captured the thieves in action.

“I’ve been working for several years to get this basic equipment first and then I just invested a good amount of money with new equipment and now I see there is nothing for me,” Hariyani said.

He had no words to say to the people who are responsible but reminds others not to leave their valuable belongings in the car.

“If you are trying to go out or going to restaurants make sure you have your belongings with you, don’t keep it in your car. It can happen here. It can happen anywhere,” he said.

Hariyani says his assistant’s car was also broken into, but only clothes and makeup were stolen.

Hariyani started a GoFundMe page to help replace some of what was lost so that he can get back to work.

To view the GoFundMe, please visit: https://gf.me/v/c/blf8/photography-and-video-equipment-worth20k