Spring ISD superintendent leaving district

HOUSTON – Spring Independent School District Superintendent Rodney E. Watson announced that he will accept a new role with the Texas Association of School Boards as deputy executive director, effective in January 2022, the district announced Thursday.

“I am deeply proud of all we have accomplished together as a team in Spring ISD for the benefit of the more than 33,000 students we serve every day,” Watson said via a district news release. “I have worked shoulder to shoulder over the past seven years with a phenomenal board, excellent principals, central office administrators, and school staff to improve student outcomes — and I look forward to joining TASB to offer critical support needed for school districts across the state.”

The Texas Association of School Boards is a voluntary, nonprofit, statewide education association that serves and represents the more than 1,000 local Texas school boards. As executive director, Watson will oversee key departments and initiatives at TASB, including Board and Management Services, as well as guiding large cross-functional projects, with the goal of ensuring an excellent and integrated member experience.

Ad

Watson has worked as superintendent of Spring ISD since 2014. The district noted achievements during his tenure including advancements in early-childhood and special education, improved student data management, increased opportunities and choice schools and initiatives for students, implemented innovative new-teacher development and postsecondary preparedness programs, and overseen completion of a $330 million bond referendum. In addition, Watson developed new community partnerships with local businesses and organizations aimed at strengthening the vision of Spring ISD. Most recently, he served as Board Chair of Houston Northwest Chamber of Commerce and currently served as Board Chair for Northwest Assistance Ministries.