Person shot during reported robbery at southeast Houston convenience store, police say

HOUSTON – Houston police are responding to a reported robbery in southeast Houston.

The incident happened at a Conoco convenience store around 8:40 a.m. at the 8300 block of Gulf Freeway and Bellfort Street near I-45 south.

Police say they received a report of a suspect apparently entering the convenience store and reportedly shot a clerk. A tourniquet was applied while paramedics were on the way to the scene.

The suspect left in a black-colored vehicle, and wore a red ski mask, according to police.

It was unclear of the clerk’s condition.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.