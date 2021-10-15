ALCS in Houston: These are the road closures, safety tips police want you to know before heading to Minute Maid Park

The clock tower at Minute Maid Park in Houston is seen in this Oct. 26, 2017, image.

HOUSTON – Houston police commanders held a news conference on Friday discussing safety and traffic for the upcoming Astros playoff games this weekend.

Notable road closures include the following:

Crawford Street between Texas Street and Congress - CLOSED for emergency vehicles only.

Congress between Hamilton and Crawford - two lanes CLOSED

Texas between Congress and Hamilton - two lanes CLOSED before AND during the game

Texas Street between La Branch Street and Hamilton - CLOSED after the game ends

Preston Street between La Branch and Crawford - CLOSED after the game ends

Executive Chief Matt Slinkard said this is the fifth year in a row that HPD will increase enforcement around the downtown area due to the Astros competing in the playoffs.

HPD is not only focused on safety and traffic surrounding Minute Maid Park, but also in several areas in downtown where fans will congregate, Slinkard said.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office, constables and Metro police will also assist this weekend.

HPD warns commuters that it may take a little longer to get to and from downtown due to increasing traffic and road closures.

“I am asking for you to pack two things: your pride for our Astros, and your patience,” Slinkard said.