Hazmat crews working to identify substance at Montgomery County Jail after 4 employees exposed

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

Crews at the Montgomery County Jail on Oct. 15, 2021.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – Montgomery County authorities responded to an incident at a correctional facility after employees were exposed to an unknown substance.

Deputies with Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office say at around 3:45 p.m., four employees had an adverse reaction to a smell inside the facility. All four employees have been transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

Hazmat crews are on the scene working to identify the odor and decontaminate the area where the unknown odor originated.

At this time, the jail is closed until further notice and new inmates will be transported to other jail locations in New Caney or The Woodlands.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

