Astros fans, young and old, prepare for the ALCS

HOUSTON – Fans young and old are supporting the Houston Astros ahead of Game 1 of the American League World Series Championship.

“I love them completely, a hundred percent and over,” said Adan Martinez.

That’s the love 89-year-old Adan Martinez has for the Astros.

His first game was nearly 60 years ago and he’s still making memories at the ballpark, even sporting a customized jersey and a Pina Power headpiece.

“When I see those players coming out, the adrenaline goes up. It’s amazing. It’s exciting,” said Martinez.

Adan Martinez and his daughter enjoy the games and that excitement together.

“It’s just awesome that at his age of 89, he can still move around very well for him to experience, that I know is a dream come true for him,” said Yolda Martinez-Garcia. “He’s turning around, high-giving and fist, pumping.”

From the oldest of fans to the youngest.

Xavier was born on Aug. 4 and remains in the NICU at Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital.

“I try to keep it positive because I don’t want him to feel my negative energy or sadness,” said mother Kalein Alvarado.

But even in the hospital, little Xavier is showing his love for the Astros.

“He does have his little Astros onesies, he has his bibs, his little socks and all of it Astros,” said Alvarado.

His mother said it’s a family tradition that’ll continue for generations.

“We just love the Astros! We’ve always supported them and been there,” said Alvarado. “I want to pass that along to him, then he can do it with his kids and his grandchildren.”

Both families said they expect the Astros to beat the Red Sox in the ALCS.

Martinez predicted an Astros sweep.