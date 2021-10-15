Mostly Cloudy icon
78º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

1-year-old hit by vehicle in Fort Bend County, deputies confirm

Ninfa Saavedra, Digital Content Specialist

Tags: Fort Bend County, Toddler Injured
1-year0old LifeFlighted to hospital
1-year0old LifeFlighted to hospital

FORT BEND COUNTY – A 1-year-old has been transported to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

Deputies from the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of an auto-ped near Majestic Point Drive and LJ Parkway around 7 p.m.

Deputies said the toddler was outside alone when he walked in the street and was hit by an SUV. The child was flown to the hospital by LifeFlight.

Deputies said the driver stopped and rendered aid.

This is a developing story. Continue to check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email