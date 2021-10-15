1-year-old hit by vehicle in Fort Bend County, deputies confirm

FORT BEND COUNTY – A 1-year-old has been transported to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

Deputies from the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of an auto-ped near Majestic Point Drive and LJ Parkway around 7 p.m.

Deputies said the toddler was outside alone when he walked in the street and was hit by an SUV. The child was flown to the hospital by LifeFlight.

Deputies said the driver stopped and rendered aid.

This is a developing story.