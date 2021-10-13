VIDEO: Precinct 5 deputy narrowly escapes injury after suspected drunk driver sideswipes patrol vehicle

HOUSTON – A Precinct 5 Deputy Constable narrowly escapes injury after her patrol vehicle was sideswiped by a suspected drunk driver on Monday.

The incident happened at West Sam Houston Parkway South and Harwin Drive in the Westchase area around 2 a.m.

In a Facebook video posted by Ted Heap of Harris County Constable Precinct 5, a female deputy was assisting a stalled truck in the 3800 block of West Sam Houston Tollway near Harwin Drive when she was suddenly sideswiped by a white Mercedes-Benz SUV.

The driver of the Mercedes took off the side mirrors of both vehicles, and partially pulled the patrol vehicle’s front bumper, deputies said.

Precinct 5 deputies were then involved in a short pursuit with the driver in the Mercedes before he stopped at a gas station on Harwin Street. Deputies said they were able to arrest the suspect without incident on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

The female deputy did not suffer injuries. It was unknown what charges the suspect will face.