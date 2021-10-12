Man arrested after biting deputy during struggle in Tomball, authorities say

TOMBALL – A man has been arrested after authorities said he bit a deputy during a struggle in Tomball.

Quinton Watts, 34, has been charged with assault on a public servant and felon in possession of a firearm.

On Monday, Oct. 11, a corporal from Mark Herman’s office responded to the Walmart store located the 13000 block of State Highway 249.

Deputies said Watts had entered the store after being told several times by management not to return. Investigators said when the deputy approached Watts, he fled on foot.

Investigators said as deputies attempted to detain him, he physically resisted and bit one of the deputies in the shoulder area.

After a brief struggle, deputies said they were able to safely detain Watts, and found that he was in possession of a firearm.

Investigators said they learned Watts was a convicted felon who also had two open warrants for resisting arrest and criminal trespass.

Watts is being held in the Harris County Jail on a $60,000 bond.