Hospital patient accused of stealing Uber driver’s SUV and leading police on chase in SW Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Police are investigating after they said a Ben Taub Hospital patient stole an Uber driver’s SUV and led officers on a chase Monday night.

Officers said it happened at 10085 Westpark Dr. around 11:30 p.m.

According to investigators, the suspect was recovering from gunshot wounds while he was in the hospital.

Officers said an Uber driver left the SUV running when the suspect got in the vehicle and took off. Police said they spotted the vehicle at a gas station. The man then drove away and led officers on a 30-minute chase, authorities said.

At one point, police say the man stopped and backed into a patrol car, and then another car.

Police said the suspect stopped on Westpark, got out and ran before officers arrested him.

According to investigators, the suspect became unresponsive and they learned he had been shot twice in the chest a few days earlier.

Officers said it’s unclear if the man was discharged or if he left on his own free will.