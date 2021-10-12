Harris County Commissioners to discuss Major Crime Prevention and Neighborhood Safety Initiative

HOUSTON – Harris County Commissioners are scheduled to discuss making Houston neighborhoods with high gun violence and infrastructure needs, safer and cooler.

Empty lots for many might be an eyesore. According to research they attract crime. A one-time, safe neighborhood infrastructure investment totaling at least $50 million could clean, green and maintain vacant lots, neighborhood green spaces with Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design or CPTED. The four elements are: natural surveillance and visibility, lighting, territorial reinforcement and space delineation and natural access control.

Research shows cities that have successfully launched these initiatives curb crime by abating blight while encouraging residents to remain in their neighborhoods for decades. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports a decrease in gun violence, youth homicide, disorderly conduct and violent crime within communities that have deployed CPTED activities.

According to this research, communities that have these initiatives have also saved money.