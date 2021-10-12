Man stealing catalytic converters fatally shot during drive-by in Spring Branch, officers say

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating a drive-by shooting that left a man dead in Spring Branch Tuesday, officers said.

Officers said the victim, who was driving a white BMW, was found in the street in the 9600 block of Long Point with a gunshot wound around 6:30 a.m.

Our homicide detectives are en route to 9600 Long Point Drive after a person was found in the street with a gunshot wound about 6:30 a.m.



According to investigators, the man and a group of people were stealing catalytic converters on Spring Rock and Long Point Drive. Officers said at some point, someone opened fire on the group. Police said that’s when the group took off and lost control, causing the vehicle to crash into another vehicle and then a fence.

Multiple people got out of the vehicle and ran, police said. Investigators said the victim collapsed in the street and died.

Police said they are looking at surveillance video and talking to witnesses in hopes of finding the shooter.