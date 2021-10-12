Bicycles recalled over cracked and broken frames

HOUSTON – If you purchased one of these ElliptiGO Arc stand-up bicycles, hop off and call the manufacturer for a refund or replacement. The company has issued a recall after nearly 2 dozen reports of broken and cracked frames that have caused falls, cuts and abrasions.

The bikes were sold at specialty bicycle and fitness stores nationwide and online at www.Elliptigo.Com and Amazon.com from November 2015 through December 2020 for between $500 and $1,500.

If you have one, you can call ElliptiGO toll-free at 888-551-0117 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or email them at info@elliptigo.com or online at www.elliptigo.com and click on the “Arc Recall” button for more information.