Man found shot to death at motel near the North Freeway, deputies say

HOUSTON – Deputies are investigating after a man was found shot to death at a motel near the North Freeway.

Deputies from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting at the Scottish Inn Motel located at 19027 North Freeway around 8 p.m.

@HCSOTexas units are investigating a shooting at a motel located at 19027 North Freeway, near 1960. A male was shot and confirmed deceased on-scene. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/E3J6Qw5GSq — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) October 11, 2021

Deputies said a man was found shot to death on the scene. There’s no word on if any suspects were taken into custody.

This is a developing story. Continue to check back for more details.