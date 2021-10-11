Cloudy icon
Man found shot to death at motel near the North Freeway, deputies say

Ninfa Saavedra, Digital Content Specialist

Breaking news (KPRC)

HOUSTON – Deputies are investigating after a man was found shot to death at a motel near the North Freeway.

Deputies from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting at the Scottish Inn Motel located at 19027 North Freeway around 8 p.m.

Deputies said a man was found shot to death on the scene. There’s no word on if any suspects were taken into custody.

This is a developing story. Continue to check back for more details.

