42-year-old man arrested by deputies dies after becoming unresponsive at jail’s processing center, HCSO says

HOUSTON – The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was pronounced dead while in custody at the county’s Joint Processing Center.

On Sunday, Oct. 10, at around 4:35 a.m., deputies responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash in the 15400 block of Kuykendahl.

According to deputies, one of the men involved in the crash became combative, forcing them to use their taser to stun the man.

Moments later, deputies said EMS arrived on the scene and medically cleared the man. Deputies said the man presented no signs of medical distress or a condition and was transported to the joint processing center.

Deputies said that when they arrived at the processing center at around 5:45 a.m., the man became unresponsive and CPR was conducted.

Houston Fire Department arrived at 6:20 a.m., according to reports, and transported the man to St. Joseph Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 7:28 a.m.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division and the Internal Affairs Division are investigating the man’s death.

All evidence and reports will be delivered to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office for review. In accordance with state law and policy, the Texas Attorney General’s Office will be notified of the investigation as well. The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences will determine the cause of death.