Wrong way driver leads to 4-vehicle crash that killed 1 person, HCSO says

Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies investigated a four-vehicle wreck that left one dead and injured several others.

The crash occurred at 11:43 p.m. on Highway 249 southbound at Seton Lake Drive in northwest Harris County.

HCSO says on Saturday evening, a driver in a black Dodge Journey was traveling northbound on the southbound lanes on Highway 249, when they collided with another vehicle, a gray Toyota Matrix. The Journey driver did not stop according to law enforcement.

Another vehicle, a gray Toyota Tundra, apparently tried to avoid the Toyota Matrix but collided with it instead. The driver of the Dodge Journey reportedly kept driving until it struck a second vehicle, a black Honda Accord.

The driver in the Toyota Matrix was pronounced dead at the scene, while occupants inside both the Toyota Tundra and the Honda Accord did not suffer major injuries, HCSO says.

Deputies are investigating whether the driver in the Dodge Journey was intoxicated. It was unclear if and what charges will be filed.