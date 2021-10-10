Man in wheelchair shot in the neck in apparent drive-by shooting, police say

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating an apparent drive-by shooting that targeted a man in a wheelchair Saturday evening.

It happened just before 11:30 p.m. at the 7500 block of Longpoint near Antoine in the Spring Branch area.

Police say the victim, 42, was approached by a car and believe four males were inside. That is when several shots were fired at the man in the wheelchair.

The man was hit in the neck and was transported to a nearby hospital in unknown condition, according to an HPD commander at the scene.

Police were able to describe one of the suspects last seen wearing a green bandana. They believe the suspects were driving a gray Honda Civic.

Police are asking anyone with knowledge of this incident to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.