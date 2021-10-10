Partly Cloudy icon
Fort Hood authorities searching for soldier last seen Thursday leaving her on-post barracks

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Associate Producer

Pfc. Jennifer Sewell
Authorities are searching for a soldier who has gone missing from Fort Hood.

Fort Hood issued a release Saturday evening asking for the public’s help locating Fort Hood soldier Pfc. Jennifer Sewell. Fort Hood Military police said Sewell was last seen at approximately 4 p.m. Thursday -- she was sighted leaving her on-post barracks.

Fort Hood Military police said it appears Sewell left for unknown reasons on her own accord.

Sewell is described as an African American woman,5 feet 5 inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes.

“Military officials are in constant contact with Sewell’s unit, her Family and close friends to ensure her health and safety,” The Fort Hood Directorate of Emergency Services stated in the release.

Anyone with information regarding Sewell’s whereabouts or details related to the conditions under which she went missing are urged to contact the Fort Hood Military Police at (254) 288-1170. Anyone who observes any suspicious activity in the area is urged to contact the Fort Hood Military Police desk at (254) 288-1131.

