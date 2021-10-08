Surveillance video released of vehicle tied to fatal shooting of Houston man

Surveillance video of a vehicle tied to a fatal shooting of a man has been released in hopes lead to the identification of the suspect involved, according to the Houston Police Department.

HOUSTON – Surveillance video of a vehicle tied to a fatal shooting of a man has been released in hopes that it will lead to the identification of the suspect involved, according to the Houston Police Department.

The shooting was reported on Tuesday around 10:05 p.m. in the 500 block of Oxford Street.

Police said the victim, identified as 45-year-old Jose Mazariegos, was standing outside his truck parked in the roadway on Oxford Street when a gunman shot him. Police said the suspect then fled in what is described as a white Chevrolet Tahoe or GMC Yukon, with a sticker with letters “SLP,” possibly for San Luis Potosi, on the driver’s side rear window.

Watch: Surveillance video shows the suspected vehicle fleeing the scene:

Mazariegos was found by officers lying in the roadway with a gunshot wound to the chest and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the Houston Police Department Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.