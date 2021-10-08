Lance McCullers, Astros help reunite Army sergeant with his 11-year-old daughter during Game 1

HOUSTON – What’s better than the Astros’ first post-season game? A sweet reunion between an 11-year-old and her father.

Ava Webb reunited with her father, Army Sgt. Jonathan Web, during Game 1 of the Astros’ AL Division Series on Thursday.

“I was just really excited for him to come home,” Ava said.

Jonathan, who is a longtime Astros fan, was serving in the Army in Kuwait and Iraq for one year.

“I guess I felt the same emotion as she did. It was exciting to be able to see my daughter after a year,” he said.

The reunion was made possible thanks to Jonathan’s wife, Game 1 starting pitcher Lance McCullers and the Houston Astros.

“The Astros throughout my life have been a joy, and to be able to have my family there to experience that has always been an awesome thing for years,” mom Kelly Webb said.

The Webb family said since this will be the last deployment for them, they now look forward to spending time together and watching the Astros make a deep postseason run.