Fundraiser underway for historic home that stood since 1865 in Freedmen’s Town. How to donate, support cause

HOUSTON – A historic home in the Freedmen’s Town community is at risk of demolition.

The Houston Freedmen’s Town Conservancy is currently raising $500,000 to purchase a home located on 1609 Saulnier in the Fourth Ward area. A GoFundMe has been set up to accept donations.

The home is part of Freedmen’s Town, a historically Black community that was settled by formerly enslaved people after the Emancipation Proclamation in 1865. There are now less than 50 structures remaining in the area.

According to the description, 1609 Saulnier is currently listed in the inventory of the U.S. Dept. of the Interior-National Park Service and the National Register of Historic Places in the Freedmen’s Town Historic District.

Once the home has been purchased, it will be donated to a City of Houston sponsored entity that meet affordable housing needs and preservation, the description said. Renovations for the home will be funded separately by the City of Houston.

Donations to the GoFundMe will be refunded if the goal is not met by Dec. 15.

Bill Baldwin, Fundraising Coordinator - 281-850-6862

Click here to donate on GoFundMe.