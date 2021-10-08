Ask 2: What’s up with all the construction on Buffalo Speedway?

HOUSTON – Question: Folks in West University and drivers who commute to the Texas Medical Center or Rice University have been wondering, “What’s up with all the construction on Buffalo Speedway?”

Answer: Crews are working to fix the flooding problem and in order to do that, they have to drill into the concrete and install new, bigger and wider storm drain pipes underground.

The project is being done in four phases. Crews started working on Phase 4 near Amherst on Sept. 30.

The entire project will wrap up in 2023. In the meantime, expect closures while they work on the last phases.

For the next month and a half, eastbound and westbound traffic won’t be able to access Buffalo Speedway from Cason.