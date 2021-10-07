Tesla moving headquarters from California to Texas, Elon Musk announces

FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2021 file photo, a Tesla electric vehicle emblem is affixed to a passenger vehicle in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

Tesla is moving its headquarters from Palo Alto, California, to Austin, Texas, CEO Elon Musk announced during the company’s shareholder meeting on Thursday.

The meeting, which is still in progress as of 5:35 p.m., is taking place at Tesla’s Gigafactory in Austin.

“Just to be clear though, we will continuing to expand our activities in California,” Musk said. “This is not a matter of Texas leaving California. Our intention is to increase output from Fremont and Giga Nevada by 50%. We’re just hitting the sides of bowl. I mean, if you go to our Fremont factory it is jammed.”