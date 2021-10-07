Partly Cloudy icon
PHOTOS: Houston Fire Department unveils 9 new fire trucks now in service

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Contributor

HOUSTON – The Houston Fire Department began to roll out nine new fire trucks on Houston streets on Tuesday.

In a news release from HFD, the department says the average age of their fleet is now seven years.

Some of the features in each truck include 500-gallon water tanks, occupant protection (steering wheel, airbags, etc), intercom and radio system, high-visibility LED scene lights and vest hangers.

HFD said they currently have a total of 58 vehicle pumpers.

Check out photos of the new fire trucks below:

