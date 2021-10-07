Man caught loading baby stroller with stolen merchandise from Target, deputies say

HOUSTON – A man has been arrested after deputies say he was caught in a Target parking lot with over $400 worth of stolen merchandise.

Blamo Marton has since been charged with theft and failure to identify-fugitive.

On Oct. 6, deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office responded to reports of a theft at the Target store located in the 6600 block of N Grand Parkway West.

Deputies said a store employee spotted Marton putting merchandise in his infant’s diaper bag and stroller before walking out of the store without purchasing the items.

Deputies located Marton in the parking lot of the store and said they found him in possession of over $434 worth of stolen Nintendo and PlayStation games.

The stolen merchandise was recovered and returned to the store.

During the investigation, deputies said Marton provided them with a false name and date of birth. Deputies said they were eventually able to positively identify him and found he had three open warrants for assault and theft.