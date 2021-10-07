Man accused of carjacking 73-year-old woman, crashing vehicle into home due in court

A man who authorities said carjacked a 73-year-old adult woman is set to face a judge Thursday afternoon.

Collin Welch, 23, is charged with aggravated robbery, court documents show.

Welch allegedly dragged the victim from her 2010 Dodge Nitro, parked outside her home in the 6600 block of Canyon Way Drive, and threw her to the ground. He then drove off with the vehicle and crashed into a nearby home within the same neighborhood, Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies said Wednesday.

The victim, Brenda Bowser suffered injuries in the incident, though the extent of the injuries was unclear, authorities said.

Welch has a criminal history dating back to at least 2019. Prior charges include criminal trespassing and assault charges in Montgomery County, records show.