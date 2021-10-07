Gov. Abbott, several state Governors release outline of 10-point plan to combat border crisis

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott discuss border safety along with nine other governors (10/6/21)

HOUSTON – Gov. Greg Abbott, along with nine other state governors, gathered in Mission, Texas to discuss the ongoing border crisis.

Abbott also discussed what the state of Texas is doing also protect the border under President Joe Biden’s policies.

The governors discussed the impact of the rise in fentanyl in communities across the nation and outlined a 10-point plan that President Biden can take to end the crisis.

The 10-point plan includes the following:

Continue Title 42 public health restrictions

Fully reinstate the Migrant Protection Protocols

Finish securing the border

End catch and release

Clear the judicial backlog

Resume the deportation of all criminals

Dedicate federal resources to eradicate human trafficking and drug trafficking

Re-enter all agreements with our Northern Triangle partners and Mexico

Send a clear message to potential migrants

Deploy more federal law enforcement officers

Abbott also discussed Operation Lone Star and his own 10-point plan of actions Texas has taken to secure the border:

Signed laws providing $3 billion funding for Texas’ border security efforts

Deployed thousands of National Guard and Department of Public Safety officers

Created a system to arrest and jail illegal migrants trespassing in Texas

Signed a budget authorization to build the border wall in Texas

Signed a law to make it easier to prosecute smugglers bringing people into Texas

Signed 9 laws cracking down on human trafficking in Texas

Created a law that makes it a crime to manufacture or distribute fentanyl

Issued a disaster declaration for border counties

Issued an executive order preventing non-governmental entities from transporting illegal immigrants

Continuing to enforce the Remain in Mexico and Title 42 policies in Texas

Abbott was joined by Arizona Governor Doug Ducey, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, Idaho Governor Brad Little, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, Montana Governor Greg Gianforte, Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt, Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon, Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw, Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd, Texas Military Department Adjutant General Tracy Norris and Deputy Adjutant General Monie R. Ulis, and National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd.

“The Biden Administration’s open border policies have led to complete chaos at the southern border, and pose a threat to the safety of Texans and all Americans,” Abbott said. “Texas has stepped up to keep our communities safe and mitigate this crisis ourselves, and our efforts have been made stronger by the support and assistance of governors from across the nation. I thank the state governors who are here with me today for their support and for visiting the border to see firsthand the ramifications of President Biden’s disastrous policies. Together, we are sending a strong message to the Biden Administration that we will not tolerate their refusal to secure the border — and we will continue to do whatever it takes to keep our communities safe.”