Gov. Abbott, several state Governors release outline of 10-point plan to combat border crisis

HOUSTON – Gov. Greg Abbott, along with nine other state governors, gathered in Mission, Texas to discuss the ongoing border crisis.
Abbott also discussed what the state of Texas is doing also protect the border under President Joe Biden’s policies.
The governors discussed the impact of the rise in fentanyl in communities across the nation and outlined a 10-point plan that President Biden can take to end the crisis.
The 10-point plan includes the following:
- Continue Title 42 public health restrictions
- Fully reinstate the Migrant Protection Protocols
- Finish securing the border
- End catch and release
- Clear the judicial backlog
- Resume the deportation of all criminals
- Dedicate federal resources to eradicate human trafficking and drug trafficking
- Re-enter all agreements with our Northern Triangle partners and Mexico
- Send a clear message to potential migrants
- Deploy more federal law enforcement officers
Abbott also discussed Operation Lone Star and his own 10-point plan of actions Texas has taken to secure the border:
- Signed laws providing $3 billion funding for Texas’ border security efforts
- Deployed thousands of National Guard and Department of Public Safety officers
- Created a system to arrest and jail illegal migrants trespassing in Texas
- Signed a budget authorization to build the border wall in Texas
- Signed a law to make it easier to prosecute smugglers bringing people into Texas
- Signed 9 laws cracking down on human trafficking in Texas
- Created a law that makes it a crime to manufacture or distribute fentanyl
- Issued a disaster declaration for border counties
- Issued an executive order preventing non-governmental entities from transporting illegal immigrants
- Continuing to enforce the Remain in Mexico and Title 42 policies in Texas
Abbott was joined by Arizona Governor Doug Ducey, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, Idaho Governor Brad Little, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, Montana Governor Greg Gianforte, Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt, Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon, Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw, Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd, Texas Military Department Adjutant General Tracy Norris and Deputy Adjutant General Monie R. Ulis, and National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd.
“The Biden Administration’s open border policies have led to complete chaos at the southern border, and pose a threat to the safety of Texans and all Americans,” Abbott said. “Texas has stepped up to keep our communities safe and mitigate this crisis ourselves, and our efforts have been made stronger by the support and assistance of governors from across the nation. I thank the state governors who are here with me today for their support and for visiting the border to see firsthand the ramifications of President Biden’s disastrous policies. Together, we are sending a strong message to the Biden Administration that we will not tolerate their refusal to secure the border — and we will continue to do whatever it takes to keep our communities safe.”