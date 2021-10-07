Funeral held for Cy-Fair firefighter who died of COVID-19 complications

Funeral held for firefighter Hugo Guevara, who died of COVID-19

CYPRESS, Texas – Funeral services for Cy-Fair Firefighter Hugo Guevara were held Thursday morning.

Guevara, 31, who served as a driver operator for the department since 2009, died of COVID-19 complications on Sept. 25, according to the fire department in a release.

He was the first Cy-Fair firefighter to die in the line of duty due to COVID-19.

The service began with a firefighter funeral march outside the Community Faith Church in Hockley, followed by a celebration of life.

Guevara previously served as a volunteer firefighter at Cy-Fair Station 5 then later was promoted to Driver Operator just last year.

Here are photos from Thursday’s funeral below.

