Funeral held for Cy-Fair firefighter who died of COVID-19 complications

CYPRESS, Texas – Funeral services for Cy-Fair Firefighter Hugo Guevara were held Thursday morning.
Guevara, 31, who served as a driver operator for the department since 2009, died of COVID-19 complications on Sept. 25, according to the fire department in a release.
He was the first Cy-Fair firefighter to die in the line of duty due to COVID-19.
The service began with a firefighter funeral march outside the Community Faith Church in Hockley, followed by a celebration of life.
Guevara previously served as a volunteer firefighter at Cy-Fair Station 5 then later was promoted to Driver Operator just last year.
Here are photos from Thursday’s funeral below.