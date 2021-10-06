Have you seen him? Police looking for serial robbery suspect responsible for robbing 8 north Houston stores

Police are looking for serial robber responsible for robbing 8 general stores in north Houston

HOUSTON – Houston police are looking for a man responsible for several aggravated robberies using a deadly weapon.

The series of robberies range between March 18 and Sept. 28 and have taken place in north Houston, police say.

In one of the robberies, shown in the video below, the suspect walked inside a Family Dollar store located at the 6500 block of Lyons Avenue at around 9:20 p.m. and started to verbally threaten the female cashier. The suspect filled a box full of bulk cigarette boxes and then demanded money from the safe.

The suspect is also responsible for the following aggravated robberies:

10:30 p.m. Mar. 18 - General store on the 800 block of Post Street. The suspect was also displaying a firearm.

10:32 p.m. Jun. 12 - General store located at the 9500 block of Irvington Boulevard.

10:18 p.m. Aug. 10 - General store located at the 110 block of Cavalcade Street.

10:33 p.m. Aug. 11 - General store located at the 300 block of Aldine Bender Road.

10:36 p.m. Sept. 9 - General store located at the 5000 block of Telephone Road.

9:46 p.m. Sept. 13 - General store located at the 12200 block of Hempstead Road.

10:53 p.m. Sept. 14 - General store located at the 300 block of Aldine Bender Road.

Police described the suspect as a Hispanic male, between 20-25 years old, measured 5′2 to 5′4 and weighs 125-135 pounds. Police also added the suspect speaks both English and Spanish.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.