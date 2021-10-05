Suspect charged with murder of woman found shot in roadway in northwest Houston

Brandon Vollmer has been identified by police as the suspect in a murder on Vollmer Road in September 2021

HOUSTON – A man has been arrested and charged with shooting and killing a woman in northwest Houston in September. Investigators have identified Brandon Bryant, 28, as the suspect in the murder of 33-year-old Charity Shirley.

Neighbors reportedly told police they heard gunshots around 6:30 a.m. on the morning of Sept. 2. About thirty minutes later, a driver discovered Shirley in the street at 2800 Vollmer Road. Officers who responded found she had been shot. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Court documents show Bryant was previously convicted of attempted murder in Broward County, Florida in 2009. In 2012, he was convicted of being a felon in possession of a weapon.

On Sept. 30, Bryant’s request for bond for the murder charge in Harris County was denied.