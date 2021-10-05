Police investigating man’s death as suspicious after he was found dead inside abandoned vehicle in NW Houston

Houston police are investigating a suspicious death after a man was found dead in an abandoned vehicle in northwest Houston.

Houston police said homicide investigators are on the scene after the man was found dead in the 7300 block of W. Greens Road.

