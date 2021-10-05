Partly Cloudy icon
86º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Monster gator devours 6-foot gator whole in viral video

Amanda Cochran, Specialty Senior Content Editor

Tags: alligator, gator
Generic image of an alligator.
Generic image of an alligator. (Pixabay)

A video of an alligator munching another alligator in South Carolina is going viral online.

The video, shared by Taylor Soper on Sept. 30, shows a massive alligator eating another alligator whole.

You can watch it here.

The tweet from Soper reads, “This happened in my parents backyard today… The snack is a 6ft gator #lowcountrylivin.”

#Lowcountrylivin indeed, Soper.

The comments on the tweet are particularly great. We loved the comment with the Jurassic Park theme added to the clip. It’s just that little extra we all need.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Amanda Cochran is an Edward R. Murrow award-winning journalist. She specializes in Texas features, social media news and local crime.

email