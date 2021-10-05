Monster gator devours 6-foot gator whole in viral video

A video of an alligator munching another alligator in South Carolina is going viral online.

The video, shared by Taylor Soper on Sept. 30, shows a massive alligator eating another alligator whole.

You can watch it here.

The tweet from Soper reads, “This happened in my parents backyard today… The snack is a 6ft gator #lowcountrylivin.”

#Lowcountrylivin indeed, Soper.

The comments on the tweet are particularly great. We loved the comment with the Jurassic Park theme added to the clip. It’s just that little extra we all need.