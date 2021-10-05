City of Houston to host rally to celebrate Astros becoming AL West Division champs

Get ready to get out and show some love to our home team!

Mayor Sylvester Turner will host the Houston Astros for a post-season rally to celebrate the AL West Division champions.

The rally will take place on Tuesday at 11 a.m. at 901 Bagby St. in Hermann Square.

Mayor Turner will be joined by Astros Owner Jim Crane, Astros General Manager James Click, Astros Alumni Jeff Bagwell, Astros Alumni Jose Cruz, mascot Orbit, and the Shooting Stars.

The rally will be open to the public and will feature swag giveaways.

Oh My Gogi, Coffee Q and Birria Los Primos food trucks will also be on-site.