Counterfeit vaccine cards, ivermectin pills headed toward Houston seized in Chicago, feds say

HOUSTON – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Chicago seized four packages on Monday that contained counterfeit COVID-19 vaccination cards and Ivermectin pills bound for Houston and Seagraves, Texas, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers.

On Oct. 4, CBP said it seized two shipments that were destined for a residence in Houston and Seagraves, Texas. CBP said during inspection it found one package was manifested that it contained PVC sleeves while the other package was labeled as greeting cards. Upon inspecting the parcels officers found 21 counterfeit COVID-19 vaccination cards in one package and 20 counterfeit COVID-19 vaccination cards in the other, according to a news release from the agency. The cards closely resembled the authentic Center for Disease Control certificates provided by health care practitioners when administering the COVID-19 vaccine. The cards appeared to be fraudulent due to their low-quality appearance and other discrepancies. Both shipments originated from China.

Ad

“Our CBP officers continue the fight against these crooks who are using this pandemic to make a profit by selling these fraudulent documents,” said LaFonda Sutton-Burke, director of field operations for the Chicago Field Office. “I’m very proud that our officers are able to intercept these dangerous shipments and keep our communities safe.”

CBP noted this: “The FBI has warned the public that buying, selling, or using a counterfeit COVID-19 vaccination cards endangers and places others at risk, and breaks our nation’s laws.”