Investigation underway after fatal crash possibly involving cyclist on Westpark Tollway, police say

Police are investigating after they said a pedestrian was fatally struck on the Westpark Tollway Monday morning. Police said they believe the victim may have been a cyclist.

Officers said it happened around 3:09 a.m. on Westpark Tollway near Synott and east of Eldridge.

KPRC 2′s Brittany Jeffers was at the scene and said a vehicle and a bicycle with a significant amount of damage were towed away.

According to investigators, a portion of the tollway was closed as officers investigated, but it has reopened.