Man wanted in deadly shooting of his ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend surrenders to police

HOUSTON – A man accused in the shooting death of his ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend turned himself into police.

Houston police detectives have been looking for Charles Green since the deadly shooting last week.

At 10 a.m. on Monday morning, White turned himself in at Houston Police Department headquarters with the assistance of community activist Quanell X.

Green is charged with murder in the death of 31-year-old Adrian Journet.

According to HPD detectives, Journet was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds at a hotel in southwest Houston.

Officers said a woman at the scene told investigators that the suspect was her boyfriend. Green was later named as a suspect in the case.