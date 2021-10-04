‘I was left for dead’: Bicyclist recovering after being hit by pickup truck in Fort Bend County

FORT BEND COUNTY – A west Houston bicyclist said he’s lucky to be alive after he was hit by a pickup truck and allegedly left for dead on Thursday.

The incident happened on FM 1489 near Hunt and Vernon Frost Road in Fort Bend County around 4:30 p.m.

Ankur Wadhwa said the sounds of nature and the countryside views are what brought him to the area 20 times a month for the past 12 years.

“To get away from everything and enjoy the country and to enjoy nature,” he said.

On Thursday, he said his view was forever changed.

“All I heard was this loud roar,” Wadhwa said. “It sounded like a giant truck. I thought it was a semi-truck, and by the time I turned to make a visual, the next thing I knew my life literally flash before my eyes.”

He said a lowered, older blue pickup truck with a white sign on the back hit him and took off.

“I can’t even believe I’m alive,” he said

Wadhwa said another driver pulled over and helped him to the side of the road and called 911. He said that person saved his life, but there’s still a long road to recovery ahead.

Ad

“I have fractured elbow, road rash and contusions all over the left side of my body,” he said.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

Wadhwa said he has a message for the driver who hit him and continued going.

“You should be a man and you should step up to the plate and own the mistake that you made,” he said.