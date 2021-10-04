Houstonian a new multi-millionaire? $20.75M ticket sold in southwest Houston

HOUSTON – A jackpot-winning ticket worth an estimated annuitized $20.75 million for the Lotto Texas drawing held on Oct. 2 was purchased in southwest Houston, lottery officials said Monday.

The ticket was sold at the BFM Food Mart, located at 5825 Bellaire Blvd., in Houston.

🚨 JACKPOT ALERT!



The #Powerball jackpot for TONIGHT’S drawing has been RAISED TO $685 MILLION - the 8th largest jackpot in U.S. history!



Get your tickets at a #TexasLottery retailer by 9 p.m. CT for your chance to win! pic.twitter.com/vwK2VBYicv — Texas Lottery (@TexasLottery) October 4, 2021

The winning ticket matched all six of the numbers drawn (1-9-14-23-29-41). The cash value option was selected at the time of purchase and the claimant will receive $16,185,915.40 before taxes. The prize has not yet been claimed. The winner has 180 days from the draw date to claim the prize.

“After watching Texas’ original jackpot game grow all summer long, we look forward to meeting our newest Lotto Texas jackpot winner,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. “If you have the winning ticket, we encourage you to sign the ticket, put it in a safe place, seek financial and legal advice, and call the Texas Lottery to schedule an appointment to claim the prize.”

Ad

In addition to the jackpot-winning prize, 75,024 Lotto Texas tickets, including those with the Extra! add-on feature, won lower-tier prizes ranging from $2 to $12,785 for the same drawing. The jackpot for the next Lotto Texas drawing on Monday, Oct. 4 will reset to an estimated annuitized $5 million.

Lotto Texas is played by picking six numbers from one to 54 and offers multimillion-dollar jackpots. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m. CT. For $1 more per play, a player can select the Extra! add-on feature for a chance to win up to $10,000 more on non-jackpot prizes.