High-ranking gang member sentenced to 17 years in prison for drug trafficking, authorities announce

HOUSTON – A 33-year-old Houston man has been sentenced to 17 years in federal prison after packaging thousands of ecstasy pills for sale, according to acting U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery.

Marquese Scott a.k.a. Fatboi pleaded guilty on Feb. 9, 2019, to possession with intent to distribute MDMA, commonly known as ecstasy. Authorities said he has been repeatedly documented as a high-ranking member of the 59 PIRU Criminal Street Gang and has many tattoos identifying him as a member.

On Monday, U.S. District Judge Andrew S. Hanen sentenced Scott to 210 months in federal prison to be immediately followed by three years of supervised release.

At the hearing, the court heard about Scott’s lengthy criminal record, including aggravated sexual assault of a child, theft, multiple convictions of robbery, carjacking, drug possession, failing to register as a sex offender, unauthorized use of a vehicle and harassment of a public servant.

Ad

Investigators said Scott was also convicted of dangerous conduct after he got into a fight with his co-defendant - Nicole Olajide, 33, Houston - and her mother, threatened to kill them and then slashed their tires with a knife. During sentencing, Scott attempted to introduce letters from them claiming it was Olajide’s fault he had done so.

In pronouncing the sentence, Judge Hanen noted Scott’s lengthy criminal history, including his convictions of violent crimes including his past convictions for robbery and deadly conduct.

In 2018, authorities said Scott announced to potential buyers that he was selling several multi-kilogram quantities of meth and ecstasy. He then sent photographs of himself with several rocks of meth and “K-Packs,” which are gallon-sized baggies, each containing approximately ecstasy 1,000 pills. Scott advertised 6,000 ecstasy pills for $3,500, authorities said.

Authorities executed a search warrant and found Scott and Olajide packaging ecstasy into the K-Packs. They recovered a total of approximately four kilograms of ecstasy, according to the release.

Ad

Olajide had also pleaded guilty and was later sentenced to 21 months in federal prison for her role in the offense.

Scott has been and will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility.