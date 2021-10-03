HPD: 8-year-old killed after downtown crash involving driver who ran red light

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

HOUSTON – An 8-year-old boy is dead after police say he and his parents were involved in a major crash early Friday morning.

The crash happened at the intersection of St. Joseph Parkway and Chartres Street at 10:35 p.m.

Police say a 25-year-old male driver in a black Dodge Challenger ran a red light at the intersection and struck a silver Honda Civic driving westbound on St. Joseph Parkway. The crash sent the Honda Civic up on a pole with the front side of the vehicle facing upwards.

The 8-year-old boy suffered a skull fracture and was in critical condition at the time of the crash, police say. He was pronounced dead at the hospital Sunday morning.

Two other passengers, who police say were the boy’s parents did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

The 25-year-old driver, who did not sustain injuries remained on the scene. He was not intoxicated, according to police.

Police are still investigating whether the driver should face charges.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.