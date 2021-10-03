2 deputy constables hurt in separate crashes on Beltway 8

HOUSTON – Deputy constables with both Precinct 5 and Precinct 7 investigated two separate crashes, unrelated to one another, involving two of their officers on Sunday.

Deputies with Precinct 5 Constable’s Office say a female deputy was struck while conducting a traffic stop on Sunday.

The crash had closed two right lanes on Beltway 8 towards Westheimer Road, which happened at around 12:30 p.m.

Pct. 5 deputies say the female deputy reportedly attempted to pull over a driver when she was rear-ended by another vehicle. Deputies confirmed the driver, who was not injured in the wreck, will be issued a citation for hitting the female deputy.

The female deputy suffered neck pain during the crash, but was cleared by paramedics, deputies say.

No other injuries were reported.

All northbound lanes on Beltway 8 are now clear.

Earlier Sunday morning, a Precinct 7 Deputy Constable vehicle was involved in a major crash after it was struck by another vehicle at an intersection in west Houston.

The crash also happened on the feeder road intersection of Beltway 8 and Westheimer Road at around 9:12 a.m.

Deputies say the patrol vehicle was struck by an oncoming vehicle during a red light signal.

The deputy sustained a minor injury to his head and was transported to a nearby hospital. The other drivers were also transported to a hospital due to elevated blood pressure and a possible injury to the leg.

It was unclear who ran the red light first, Precinct 7 says.