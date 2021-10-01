Sunscreen recall: Coppertone recalling select sunscreens due to presence of benzene

Coppertone, which is owned by Beiersdorf, is voluntarily recalling five Coppertone aerosol sunscreen spray products due to the presence of benzene being identified, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration confirmed.

The company said the products being recalled were manufactured between Jan. 10 and June 15.

Here’s a list of the twelve lots of Coppertone spray products that are impacted by the recall:

UPC Product Description Lot Manufacturing Date 00072140028817 CT P&S BABY SPF50 SPRAY 5OZ 12S TN0083J 1/10/2021 00072140028817 CT P&S BABY SPF50 SPRAY 5OZ 12S TN0083K 1/11/2021 00072140028824 CT P&S KIDS SPF50 SPRAY 5OZ 12S TN00854 1/12/2021 00072140028824 CT P&S KIDS SPF50 SPRAY 5OZ 12S TN00855 1/14/2021 00072140028701 CT SPORT MIN SPF50 SPRAY 5OZ 12S TN008KU 3/15/2021 00072140028701 CT SPORT MIN SPF50 SPRAY 5OZ 12S TN008KV 3/16/2021 00072140028800 CT P&S SPF50 SPRAY 5OZ 12S TN00BR2 3/31/2021 00072140028817 CT P&S BABY SPF50 SPRAY 5OZ 12S TN009GH 3/31/2021 00072140028824 CT P&S KIDS SPF50 SPRAY 5OZ 12S TN00857 4/6/2021 00041100005069 CT SPORT SPRAY SPF50 1.6OZ 24S TN00BU3 5/6/2021 00072140028800 CT P&S SPF50 SPRAY 5OZ 12S TN00CJ4 6/15/2021 00072140028824 CT P&S KIDS SPF50 SPRAY 5OZ 12S TN00CJV 6/15/2021

Benzene is classified as a human carcinogen. Exposure to benzene can occur through inhalation, oral, and skin and it could, depending on the level and extent of exposure, resulting in an increased risk of cancers including leukemia, and blood cancer of the bone marrow and other blood disorders, which can be life-threatening.

Daily exposure to benzene at the levels detected in these affected Coppertone aerosol sunscreen spray products would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences based on generally accepted exposure modeling by numerous regulatory agencies.

The company said the voluntarily recalled sunscreen spray products are packaged in aerosol cans. They also encouraged consumers to stop using the specific Coppertone aerosol sunscreen spray products and dispose of them appropriately.

Consumers can contact 1-888-921-1537 with questions Monday to Friday from 8:30 am-5 pm. Consumers may also access www.sunscreenrecall2021.com to request a product refund and for additional information.