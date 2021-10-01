Partly Cloudy icon
Sunscreen recall: Coppertone recalling select sunscreens due to presence of benzene

Ninfa Saavedra, Digital Content Specialist

Products included in a 2021 Coppertone sunscreen recall. (FDA)

Coppertone, which is owned by Beiersdorf, is voluntarily recalling five Coppertone aerosol sunscreen spray products due to the presence of benzene being identified, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration confirmed.

The company said the products being recalled were manufactured between Jan. 10 and June 15.

Here’s a list of the twelve lots of Coppertone spray products that are impacted by the recall:

UPCProduct DescriptionLotManufacturing Date
00072140028817CT P&S BABY SPF50 SPRAY 5OZ 12STN0083J1/10/2021
00072140028817CT P&S BABY SPF50 SPRAY 5OZ 12STN0083K1/11/2021
00072140028824CT P&S KIDS SPF50 SPRAY 5OZ 12STN008541/12/2021
00072140028824CT P&S KIDS SPF50 SPRAY 5OZ 12STN008551/14/2021
00072140028701CT SPORT MIN SPF50 SPRAY 5OZ 12STN008KU3/15/2021
00072140028701CT SPORT MIN SPF50 SPRAY 5OZ 12STN008KV3/16/2021
00072140028800CT P&S SPF50 SPRAY 5OZ 12STN00BR23/31/2021
00072140028817CT P&S BABY SPF50 SPRAY 5OZ 12STN009GH3/31/2021
00072140028824CT P&S KIDS SPF50 SPRAY 5OZ 12STN008574/6/2021
00041100005069CT SPORT SPRAY SPF50 1.6OZ 24STN00BU35/6/2021
00072140028800CT P&S SPF50 SPRAY 5OZ 12STN00CJ46/15/2021
00072140028824CT P&S KIDS SPF50 SPRAY 5OZ 12STN00CJV6/15/2021

Benzene is classified as a human carcinogen. Exposure to benzene can occur through inhalation, oral, and skin and it could, depending on the level and extent of exposure, resulting in an increased risk of cancers including leukemia, and blood cancer of the bone marrow and other blood disorders, which can be life-threatening.

Daily exposure to benzene at the levels detected in these affected Coppertone aerosol sunscreen spray products would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences based on generally accepted exposure modeling by numerous regulatory agencies.

The company said the voluntarily recalled sunscreen spray products are packaged in aerosol cans. They also encouraged consumers to stop using the specific Coppertone aerosol sunscreen spray products and dispose of them appropriately.

Consumers can contact 1-888-921-1537 with questions Monday to Friday from 8:30 am-5 pm. Consumers may also access www.sunscreenrecall2021.com to request a product refund and for additional information.

