Local News

1 person in custody after reported active shooting at southwest Houston school, HPD says

KPRC 2 Staff

A suspect is in custody after an active shooting was reported at a school in southwest Harris County Friday, Houston police said. At least one person has been reported injured.

Officers are searching the school for any other possible suspects, police said.

The call came in at 11:45 a.m. for a school located at 4400 block of Anderson Road at Hiram Clarke.

Multiple agencies are at the scene.

Houston firefighters and paramedics are on the scene treating and transporting, HFD said in a post on social media.

“We need you to keep everyone in your prayers,” the department said.

Residents are asked to steer clear of the area.

This is a developing story which will be updated frequently as new information comes in.

