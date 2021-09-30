Memorial Park to restore native Gulf Coast prairies thanks to $10 million pledge from Wolff Family Foundation

HOUSTON – The Memorial Park Conservancy received a $10 million pledge from the Cyvia and Melvin Wolff Family Foundation to reintroduce native Gulf Coast prairies to Houston’s largest park.

The pledge from the Wolff Family Foundation hopes to establish a bigger, more resilient ecology, the park said in a release.

“The transformation of Memorial Park is vitally important to our city and our Foundation. We are honored to be part of this incredible effort and proud to join the [Kinder Family] and others who have funded the vision for the park,” said Cyvia Wolff in a statement. “Together, we are creating one of the largest urban prairie reclamation efforts in Texas so that Houstonians can experience a native landscape that has largely been lost.”

Memorial Park Conservancy $10 million prairie restoration pledge (Memorial Park Conservancy)

RELATED: Memorial Park land bridge project to bring new views to Houston

Ad

Part of Memorial Park’s Land Bridge and Prairie project, which will enhance animal habitats and improve storm water management, the prairie is set to restore nearly 45 acres of endangered land that was once native to Texas and Louisiana, according to a news release.

The release also stated that with the restoration of the prairie, many native species once found will return to their land they once roamed. Park visitors will be able to enjoy the prairie on paved and unpaved boardwalks and trails throughout the park.

The land bridge, with tunnels measured at 54 feet wide and 27 feet tall, will open three lanes each direction with greenery on top of each tunnel. Construction of the bridge is set for completion in 2022, the park said.