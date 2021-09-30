Partly Cloudy icon
Man stabs a father and son over contract dispute in northwest Harris County, sheriff says

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office JSO generic police lights (WJXT)

HOUSTON – Deputies are investigating after they said a man and his son were stabbed at a home in northwest Harris County Thursday.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said units responded to a call for service at the 12400 block of Sterlingstone Drive.

According to Gonzalez, a man arrived at the home to settle a contract dispute. A fight broke out between the suspect and the homeowners and he allegedly stabbed both the father and son, Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said the suspect then took some items from the home and left the scene.

According to Gonzalez, the man and his son were transported to the hospital. Gonzalez said the man is currently in critical condition and his son is in stable condition.

